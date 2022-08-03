Will Mass Audubon follow other groups and remove slave owner's name?

LENOX — What’s in a name? When the name is John James Audubon, the famed 19th century bird expert and avian artist, the answer today is controversy.
Two years after a major article in Audubon Magazine noted that Audubon owned slaves and held white supremacist views, several organizations nationally have removed Audubon's name — notably, Seattle Audubon.
Mass Audubon hasn't yet taken that step.
Audubon is widely known for his “Birds of America,” published in 1838. Representing 14 years of research, it showcases 435 watercolors of bird species found in the U.S.
In the article “The Myth of John James Audubon,” Gregory Nobles acknowledged that “Audubon was a man of many identities: artist, naturalist, woodsman, adventurer, storyteller, myth maker. A now-legendary painter who traveled North America in the early 19th century, in an epic quest to document all of the continent’s avian life, he is above all known as a champion of birds. Today we see that legacy preserved in the National Audubon Society, but also in the cities, streets, and even birds that bear his name.”
But, Nobles pointed out, “Audubon was also a slaveholder, a point that many people don’t know or, if they do, tend to ignore or excuse.”
Specifically, between 1810 and 1820, Audubon held nine slaves in his household in Henderson, Ky. In 1819, he took a pair of enslaved men with him on a trip down the Mississippi River and sold them in New Orleans, Nobles stated.
“Audubon was quite comfortable to accommodate institutional slavery both in his writings and his own life,” wrote Nobles, a professor emeritus at Georgia Tech and author of “John James Audubon: The Nature of the American Woodsman.”
Seattle Audubon’s leadership voted unanimously last month to remove “Audubon” from its name and crossed it off its website, as reported ]by the Boston Globe. Others making the same decision include the Audubon Naturalist Society in Washington, D.C.
“The shameful legacy of the real John James Audubon, not the mythologized version, is antithetical to the mission of this organization and its values,” the Seattle chapter’s executive director, Claire Catania, said. “The challenges facing humans and birds alike demand that we build a radically inclusive coalition to address them.”
At the National Audubon Society in Washington, D.C., CEO Elizabeth Gray said that that the organization remains undecided about its name but respects the chapter’s right to make the change.
“Seattle Audubon is an independent chapter of the National Audubon Society and we respect their autonomy as they do their important work and represent themselves to the community that they serve,” Gray said. “The National Audubon Society is still in the process of a comprehensive exploration of John James Audubon and has not yet made a decision about our name.”
Mass Audubon, which has 140,000 members, is also taking a wait-and-see approach.
“We currently have no plans to change the organization’s name but reserve the right to revisit it in the future,” spokesman Michael P. O’Connor told The Eagle. He said the statewide nonprofit is focusing on “the important work of becoming an inclusive, equitable, and belonging institution by listening carefully to our members, centering marginalized voices in our work, and taking meaningful actions.”
Among those steps, he listed:
• Expanding access to nature through adopting sliding-scale tuition for programs, including Berkshire Nature Camp at Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox and at Canoe Meadows Sanctuary in Pittsfield.
• Building more universally accessible All Persons Trails and expanding the accessible trail at Pleasant Valley.
• Diversifying Mass Audubon’s board, on which people of color now represent nearly a quarter of the board.
The group is setting goals for diversity, equity, inclusion, justice and accessibility training and hiring practices, according to O’Connor.
In a statement two years ago, Mass Audubon President David J. O’Neill wrote that despite having “no connection” to Audubon “other than in name,” the organization is “bound to him and his legacy as a slaveholder. We, along with National Audubon Society and other independent Audubon Societies, are embarking on our own historical reckoning, fully examining our history, including our role in maintaining inequity.”
“We made a commitment to embed the principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice into all aspects of our work,” O’Connor pointed out this week. The aim is to make the organization inclusive and equitable by creating “an environment of belonging across all of our wildlife sanctuaries.”
Along with confronting the effects of climate change on the most vulnerable communities, the 126-year-old organization established a Nature in the City program to provide and restore more green spaces (including trees, parks, open spaces) and nature-based programming in seven communities that lack adequate access to nature.
Information from the Boston Globe was included in this report.