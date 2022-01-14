Mass Cultural Council awards $22,000 grants to five Berkshire organizations

Five Berkshire County organizations have each received $22,000 grants from the Mass Cultural Council to support youth programs.
Here is a list of the organizations and an explanation of how they will use the funds:
- 18 Degrees in Pittsfield — to provide opportunities for children to succeed and grow to their full potential through musical study and accomplishment in a supportive environment fostering confidence, discipline, teamwork, pride, aspiration and community engagement.
- Barrington Stage Co. — for an intensive out-of-school activity to use theater as a catalyst to help at-risk youth, ages 13 to 19, learn valuable life skills that can aid them in developing positive self-images.
- Berkshire Pulse, Great Barrington — to provide dance, world music and performing arts instruction after school and during summer breaks for at-risk youth in Southern Berkshire County.
- Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, North Adams — to assist young writers to develop their creative work with the guidance of expert staff through participation in weekly writing sessions, and to provide the opportunity to publish their work and share it in public readings.
- Shakespeare & Co. Lenox — for adjudicated youth in the Berkshire County Juvenile Courts system to rehearse and perform a Shakespeare play instead of incarceration or community service, helping the young people develop more consistent positive behaviors.