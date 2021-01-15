The state has canceled its mandate that all students receive the flu vaccine this year in order to focus immunization efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Massachusetts Department of Health announced the change on Friday.
"Preliminary data show that this has been a mild flu season to date, presumably as people have received their seasonal flu vaccine and have been adhering to mask-wearing and social distancing due to COVID-19,” the department wrote in a statement emailed to districts and shared with The Eagle. “Given the intensive Commonwealth-wide efforts regarding COVID-19 vaccination, DPH wants to alleviate the burden to obtain flu vaccination and focus on continuing our COVID-19 vaccination efforts.”
The department said it continues to strongly recommend that everyone ages 6 months and older receive the seasonal flu vaccine each year.
Previously, the state had mandated that students in childcare/preschool, primary, secondary and postsecondary education statewide get vaccinated for the flu by Dec. 31, 2020. The deadline was later extended to Feb. 28.
The state had originally announced the requirement in August, as an “important step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
This story will be updated.