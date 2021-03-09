The state’s “Stop the Spread” program will continue to test asymptomatic individuals through the end of June.
The initiative provides free tests in communities across the commonwealth to help monitor virus levels and had been set to end on March 31. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that it would continue.
Residents can access “Stop the Spread” testing through Berkshire Health Systems at sites in North Adams, Pittsfield and Great Barrington, which also provide tests for individuals who have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
The announcement comes as the state continues to see a 7-day average of 1,400 new COVID-19 cases each day, well below the peak during the last surge but equivalent to levels in early November.
As community spread has decreased over the last three months in the Berkshires, testing demand has also dropped. In the first week of 2021, Berkshire Health Systems tested more than 4,500 individuals. That number was just 2,500 in the first week of March.
According to the state’s announcement on Tuesday, testing sites across Massachusetts have conducted more than 1.8 tests through Stop the Spread since the program began in July 2020, almost 11 percent of the commonwealth's total tests since the pandemic began.