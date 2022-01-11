Mass MoCA, Jacob's Pillow to receive National Endowment for the Arts grants

Two major arts institutions in the Berkshires are being awarded grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams has been approved for a $45,000 grant to support EJ Hill: Brake Run Helix. The sculptural installation will incorporate a stage for performances, free-standing sculptures, watercolors and a functional roller coaster inside MASS MoCA’s Building 5 gallery, according to a news release.
Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in Becket will receive a $75,000 grant to support its dance programs.
“The National Endowment for the Arts provides vital support for cultural institutions and the communities they serve,” MASS MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds said in the release. “It allows us to foster the bold and dynamic visions of artists like EJ Hill, helping them create expansive new work that engages and challenges our visitors. We are grateful for the NEA’s continued recognition and support of MASS MoCA.”
Brake Run Helix will open at MASS MoCA in October.