NORTH ADAMS — Mass MoCA and the Berkshire Cultural Resource Center at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will host a panel series on anti-racism and the arts.
The first discussion is slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and will stream on Mass MoCA's Youtube channel and Facebook page. More discussion dates will be announced in the near feature.
The Dec. 10 discussion will feature artists Nick Cave, Shaun Leonardo, Steve Locke and Xaviera Simmons. The panel will begin with introductory remarks from Dr. Kalima Young, an assistant professor in the department of electronic media and film at Towson University.
M. Carmen Lane, an African-American and Haudenosaunee artist, writer and facilitator will moderate the decision.
A handful of different questions will be discussed by the panel, including: What is trauma and what do we mean when speaking of Black trauma? Who holds permission to use images of violence against Black and Brown bodies? Who grants this permission? What are an art institution's responsibilities toward audiences when hosting work regarding violence enacted against Black and Brown bodies?
The series is free and open to the public. Visit massmoca.org/event/in-session/ for more information and details about the participants.