Mass MoCA workers got a retroactive pay bump after prevailing in a U.S. labor complaint

NORTH ADAMS — This year, as their new union continued to negotiate a first contract, more than 100 workers at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art didn’t get an expected raise.

They filed an unfair labor practice complaint – and came out on top.

Though 108 members of UAW Local 2110 still don’t have that contract, they received a retroactive pay increase after the museum settled a dispute the union brought this year to the National Labor Relations Board.

This Friday, what remains unsettled in contract talks goes on view in North Adams, when members of the local stage a one-day strike, taking a normally private process public. The museum will remain open, with managers filling in. ​​The strike will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Members of the local say they are striking because they are frustrated that their wage goals haven’t been met through bargaining to date.

Maro Elliott, a member of the union negotiating committee, said in a statement this week workers felt they had “no choice.”

“Throughout months of bargaining, MASS MoCA’s representatives have been antagonistic toward our union, telling us we need to put the arts first. We love MASS MoCA but we also have to live,” Elliott said.

According to the union, two-thirds of the local’s members make under $15.50 an hour. The average wage for represented workers is $17.30 an hour. The minimum wage in Massachusetts rose to $14.25 on Jan. 1.

The union, formally known as the Technical, Office & Professional Union, Local 2110, UAW, was approved by members in April 2021 and represents a wide variety of museum staff. A recent NLRB notice lists more than 60 specific job titles or categories.

Status of wage talks

The union is seeking a minimum rate of $18 per hour for the first year of a contract and then increases in 2023 and 2024 that would raise staff pay closer to $20 per hour by the end of the agreement.

For its part, the museum is proposing a $16 per hour minimum, with no guaranteed increases, ahead of time, in 2023 and 2024.

Jenny Wright, a spokesperson for the museum, said the nonprofit believes it is constrained by budgetary limits.

“For economic reasons …, the museum can’t commit to substantial multi-year wage increases at this time, which is why we want to continue to negotiate any future increases at the bargaining table,” she said by email, in response to questions about the bargaining.

On the pay front, Wright said Mass MoCA has finished what she termed “a comprehensive position-by-position compensation assessment in order to make our salary levels equitable, competitive, and fair.”

As part of that, she said the museum has proposed “equity” increases of up to 40 percent in the case of some positions. In negotiations so far, the museum in June proposed a retirement bonus and a reimbursement for professional development expenses, which Wright said the union has accepted. Another museum proposal, the LemonAid Fund, would provide financial help to employees “facing sudden hardships,” Wright said Sunday.

“It’s disappointing that employees have chosen to strike in spite of this progress, but we look forward to getting back to the bargaining table to continue negotiations,” she said.

NLRB complaint

On July 25, to settle the unfair labor practice complaint, the museum issued a statement to all employees, a copy of which was obtained by The Eagle.

The notice opened by declaring that the museum “will not interfere with, restrain, or coerce you in the exercise of the above rights,” referring to a bulleted list. On that list are four workplace rights guaranteed by the National Labor Relations Act: the right to form, join or assist a union; choose someone to bargain on a worker’s behalf; act with co-workers for a common “benefit and protection” or choose not to do any of that.

In reaching the settlement with the NLRB, the museum did not have to concede that it acted in error, Wright said.

"The labor board found merit to our charge and mandated a settlement," Maida Rosenstein, president of UAW Local 2110, said in an interview Wednesday.

After spelling out protections under federal law, the notice, signed by Mass MoCA’s deputy director, refers to actions taken in response to the unfair labor practices complaint.

Two sentences begin “we will not.”

In those, the museum pledges not to make changes in hours, wages or working conditions “including not giving annual cost of living and minimum wage increases to bargaining unit employees, without first bargaining with the Union concerning such changes.”

The notice states that the museum has “implemented” cost of living and minimum wage increases “dating back to the date the increases were given to non-unit members.”

In all, 108 members of the union received retroactive pay, according to Wright. The notice says that members of the UAW bargaining unit received “a lump sum payment for the time period when they did not receive the wage increases.”

NLRB rules required the notice to be posted “and not defaced by anyone” for 60 days.

Separately, the union is pursuing another unfair labor practice complaint filed June 6. It alleges the museum engaged in “direct dealing,” “surface bargaining” and not bargaining in good faith.

In a statement Sunday, the union said it filed that complaint alleging that “the Museum promised additional raises to individual employees if they convinced the union to lower its wage demands.”

“Direct dealing” refers to an attempt by a manager to discuss work conditions with a union member, rather than through that person’s representative. “Surface bargaining,” in labor law, refers to parties who appear to be engaged in talks but seek to avoid reaching an agreement.

Rosenstein said the complaint alleges the museum offered a pay increase to a bargaining unit member on the condition that the union relent from its wage requests at the bargaining table.