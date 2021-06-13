LEE — Bridge and guardrail repairs on the Massachusetts Turnpike will cause traffic delays in Stockbridge, Lee and Becket this week.
The state Department of Transportation also said crews will be working on both the eastbound and westbound sides of I-90 and will intermittently close lanes and shoulders from Monday through Friday, with different schedules in different areas, according to a DOT release.
The work will begin first in Becket, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Crews will do bridge repairs daily at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday through Friday. And guardrail repairs will conducted overnight from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. in both directions from Mile Marker 19 to Mile Marker 21 between Monday and Thursday.
In Stockbridge the bridge work will happen westbound on Thursday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will require temporary shoulder closures.
And in Lee, crews will make repairs at Mile Marker 10 on Wednesday, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Bridge repairs will happen westbound at Mile Marker 10 on Thursday, from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The DOT also wrote that "drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution."
The work also is weather dependent and/or could be changed due to an emergency.
For more information on traffic conditions, DOT encourages drivers to dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions. Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions. Or follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.