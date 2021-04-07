The computer system the state uses to issue vehicle inspection stickers remains down, according to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Inspections will not be performed until Saturday, at the earliest.
"We continue to urge Applus to safely & swiftly restore services & provide additional info on the extent of the outage's impact," the RMV tweeted on Tuesday.
Inspections will not be performed today 4/6, Wednesday, 4/7, Thursday, 4/8 or Friday, 4/9. We continue to urge Applus to safely & swiftly restore services & provide additional info on the extent of the outage's impact. Please visit https://t.co/urZJtt812J for more info. pic.twitter.com/EC7ey166yN— Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) April 6, 2021
The computer network used by the RMV to provide safety and emissions inspections was taken offline last week because of a malware threat.
For more information, visit Mass.Gov/RMV.