A malware attack has caused the Registry of Motor Vehicles to temporarily halt the process of providing state motor vehicle inspections.
The process was interrupted when Applus Technologies Inc. detected and stopped a malware attack. Applus will now need time to reset its information technology environment to fully restore the safety and emission stations to their proper testing capabilities.
"Unfortunately, incidents such as this are fairly common and no one is immune,” said Darrin Greene, CEO of Applus Technologies. “We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may cause. We know our customers and many vehicle owners rely on our technology and we are committed to restoring normal operations as quickly as possible.”
Law enforcement has been notified that inspections are unable to take place. The 60-day retest requirement will be extended during this time. For more information, contact Massachusetts Vehicle Check Customer Service at 844-358-0135 or ContactUs@MAVehicleCheck.com.
The RMV will provide information on when stations will be able to test again at mavehiclecheck.com.