Daytime bridge and overnight guardrail repairs to cause lane closures, delays on Lee and Becket portions of MassPike next week

Next week, from Monday to Friday, daytime bridge and overnight guardrail repairs will cause lane closures and delays on Lee and Becket portions of the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The work will take place at various times and locations, listed below.
Lee
Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 8.4 on Thursday, July 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Lee and Becket
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0 from Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. All work will conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, July 22.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.