Massachusetts awards four grants to repair culverts over Berkshire County brooks and streams

CHESTER — The Healey-Driscoll administration announced more than $6.4 million in grants to replace culverts, restore flood storage, protect fisheries, wildlife and river habitat, including $359,843 to four projects in Berkshire County.
Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Tom O’Shea and Division of Ecological Restoration Director Beth Lambert announced the funding Tuesday in Chester prior to visiting a culvert that failed because of catastrophic flooding.
The Culvert Replacement Municipal Assistance Program helps municipalities deal with road infrastructure costs.
Nearly half of an estimated 25,000 small bridges and culverts in Massachusetts act as barriers to fish and wildlife because they are undersized or poorly positioned. Installing culverts that meet the Massachusetts Stream Crossing Standards allows rivers to flow unrestricted, improves access for fish and wildlife, and lowers the risk of flood damage.
“With extreme weather becoming more frequent, projects like these are a climate-smart investment to help cities and towns adapt to climate change,” said Gov. Maura Healey, in making the announcement. “It is important that we upgrade culverts and small bridges to prevent flooding and reduce public safety risks. We are proud to announce these awards that will support our communities and ecosystems for generations to come.”
“Many municipalities are eager to replace their failing culverts with larger, climate-ready structures, but they often lack the technical knowledge and financial resources to do so,” said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “This grant program fills the gap by providing both necessary funding and technical assistance to local communities.”
The Division of Ecological Restoration is awarding $811,000 in grants to 14 municipalities through the Culvert Replacement Municipal Assistance grant program.
“Undersized culverts are one of the biggest stressors on Massachusetts stream ecosystems,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said. “Ecological restoration serves our communities and the environment by increasing climate resilience, improving habitat for wildlife, building outdoor recreational opportunities, and creating jobs.”
Two grants totaling $5 million were awarded to support the Herring River Estuary Restoration project in Wellfleet, one of the largest tidal estuary restoration projects in the North Atlantic coastal region.
“We are excited to support such a wide array of ecological restoration projects to restore wetlands and rivers throughout the commonwealth,” said Beth Lambert, director of the Division of Ecological Restoration.
GRANTS FOR BERKSHIRE COUNTY
The following projects were awarded money through the Culvert Replacement Municipal Assistance Grant Program via the Division of Ecological Restoration’s capital budget:
- Karner Brook Culvert Replacement, Town of Egremont. Award: $48,811. This award will fund design and engineering, permitting, and some construction for a culvert replacement project on Blunt Road to improve stream connectivity of a tributary to Karner Brook.
- Sleepy Hollow Road Culvert Replacement, Town of Richmond. Award: $55,200. This award will fund the design and engineering for a culvert replacement project on Sleepy Hollow Road to improve stream connectivity of Cone Brook and two tributaries.
- Housatonic River Tributary Culvert Replacement, Town of Great Barrington. Award: $55,933. This award will fund the design and engineering for a culvert replacement project on Brush Hill Road to improve stream connectivity of a tributary to the Housatonic River.
- Berkshire Clean, Cold, Connected Restoration Partnership, Housatonic Valley Association. Award: $199,899. This partnership supports a network of organizations, agencies, and communities working for healthy aquatic systems and building climate resiliency in the Hoosic, Housatonic and Farmington River watersheds. The partnership will build local and regional capacity for planning and implementing restoration projects, such as habitat connectivity projects (culvert upgrades and dam removal) and stream corridor restoration projects (floodplain reconnection, in-stream habitat enhancement, and riparian buffer restoration).