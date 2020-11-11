Massachusetts' nonprofit and municipal cultural organizations have lost more than $483 million in revenue since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, according to a Mass Cultural Council survey.
The state's working creatives, which include individual artists and teaching artists, along with scientists and humanists, have lost more than $20 million in personal income due to the pandemic.
The survey, conducted between Oct. 15 and 30, collected financial and employment data to highlight the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state's cultural sector. A total of 898 nonprofit and municipal cultural organizations completed at least one impact survey for the Mass Cultural Council, which is the state's funding agency for the arts.
Western Massachusetts is home to 178 nonprofit and municipal cultural organizations, the second-highest total of any region in the state. The total revenue lost in Western Massachusetts — $55,113,180 — ranks only behind the Greater Boston area, which lost $314,559,555.
More than 30,000 cultural sector jobs have been impacted by COVID-19, including 5,535 in Western Massachusetts.
The Mass Cultural Council is working with the Baker/Polito Administration to create a $10 million COVID relief grant program that will be funded by the federal CARES Act.
Cultural organizations with capital needs can apply for a 2021 Cultural Facilities Fund grant. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15.