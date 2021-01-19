WESTWOOD — The state's average gas price has jumped 7 cents from last week, with a gallon of self-serve regular unleaded averaging $2.27, according to AAA Northeast.
This week's price is 19 cents higher than a month ago but 23 cents cheaper than at this time last year. The state price is 4 cents lower than the national average, which also has increased by 7 cents this week and is 17 cents higher than it was a month ago.
“These rising prices were expected as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive,” AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire said.