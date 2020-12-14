The Massachusetts Health Connector is now open to new enrollments through Jan. 23.
For those who need new coverage to start the new year the deadline is Dec. 23.
“Having health insurance is always vital to ensure people’s physical and financial health, but more than ever, having coverage is necessary as we try to keep people safe from COVID-19 and deliver COVID-19 testing and treatment benefits to Massachusetts residents,” Louis Gutierrez, executive director of the Massachusetts Health Connector, said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to get covered and stay covered — that means having health insurance and wearing a mask and staying socially distant.”
The Health Connector is the state-based health insurance exchange for Massachusetts and offers commercial plans to people who do not get coverage through their employer or other sources.
People who need health insurance can complete an application at MAhealthconnector.org.
The Health Connector will hold a Massachusetts-specific Day of Coverage event from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event is being held virtually due to COVID-19 and will be livestreamed on the Health Connector's Facebook page.
It will feature a series of events and activities, including holiday food cooking clinics, live music and raffle giveaways.