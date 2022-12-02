Every year, there are roughly 1,000 hunting accidents in the U.S. and Canada. Victims of hunting accidents are most often hunters, but many also involve people who are just outdoors, enjoying nature.

According to the International Hunter Education Association, about 100 of these hunting accidents result in fatalities.

Many people are unaware of when hunting seasons occur, and head into the woods for their daily healthy hike, often in areas where hunters are active.

Right now, several hunting seasons are open: Shotgun hunting ends on Dec. 10; Black powder season runs from Dec. 12 to Dec. 21; and bear hunting season ends on Dec. 10.

During any hunting season, Massachusetts environmental officials advise that while out enjoying the natural surroundings, one should be following several simple tips to avoid trouble and tragedy:

Wear brightly colored clothing. Anything that is similar in color to the fur coats of animals in the wild should be avoided. A brightly-colored orange vest or hat will ensure that hikers are more visible to hunters. The use of blaze orange has dramatically reduced the number of hunting-related accidents, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Anything that is similar in color to the fur coats of animals in the wild should be avoided. A brightly-colored orange vest or hat will ensure that hikers are more visible to hunters. The use of blaze orange has dramatically reduced the number of hunting-related accidents, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Keep pets leashed and visible . Place a blaze orange vest or bandana on your pet.

. Place a blaze orange vest or bandana on your pet. Know when and where hunting is allowed. Hunting is not permitted in Massachusetts on Sunday. MassWildlife lands, including Wildlife Management Areas, Wildlife Conservation Easements, and Access Areas are open to hunting. Most state parks and forests are open to hunting. Many towns allow hunting on municipal lands.

Hunting is not permitted in Massachusetts on Sunday. MassWildlife lands, including Wildlife Management Areas, Wildlife Conservation Easements, and Access Areas are open to hunting. Most state parks and forests are open to hunting. Many towns allow hunting on municipal lands. Research the place you plan to visit to learn when hunting is allowed. If you are worried, find places to visit where hunting is not allowed, or visit on Sundays and on other dates outside of hunting seasons.

to learn when hunting is allowed. If you are worried, find places to visit where hunting is not allowed, or visit on Sundays and on other dates outside of hunting seasons. Make your presence obvious by talking loudly or whistle to identify yourself as a person, or consider wearing a bell. If you see someone hunting or hear shots, call out to identify your location.

by talking loudly or whistle to identify yourself as a person, or consider wearing a bell. If you see someone hunting or hear shots, call out to identify your location. Be courteous to the hunters — once you've made your presence known, don't make unnecessary noise to disturb wildlife or hunting. Hunter harassment is against state law. Avoid confrontations with hunters.

If you think you've witnessed a fish or wildlife violation, report it to the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.

The state also has tips for hunters to keep themselves and others safe from hunting accidents:

Treat every firearm as if it were loaded.

Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction. Keep the action open and unloaded. Keep the safety “on” and your finger off the trigger.

Be sure the barrel of the firearm is clear of obstructions. Check the chamber and magazine every time you pick it up. Only carry and use ammunition appropriate for your firearm.

Never point a firearm at anything you do not intend to shoot. Agree to safe fields of fire for yourself and hunting companions and never swing beyond your area.

Positively identify your target and what lies beyond. Make sure there is an adequate backstop when hunting or target practicing.

Unload your firearm when climbing a tree, crossing a fence, jumping a ditch or traversing slippery or steep terrain. Never pull a firearm toward you by the muzzle.

Be aware of the potential for ricochet. Never shoot at a hard, flat surface or water.

Unload firearms when not in use, leaving the action open. Transport and carry firearms unloaded and cased when traveling to and from the field or target practice.

Store firearms and ammunition separately in locked compartments and beyond the reach of children.

Never use alcohol or drugs that can impair your judgment before or while shooting.

It is also advisable for hunters to wear the blaze orange colored gear to alert other hunters. Such apparel is not visible to the game animals and won’t disrupt their activities.