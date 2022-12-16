Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association elects The Eagle's Fredric Rutberg as president for 2023

The Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, which represents daily, weekly and other newspapers across the state, on Thursday elected Fredric D. Rutberg, publisher of The Berkshire Eagle, as its president for 2023.
Also on Thursday, the association elected a slate of officers for 2023. They are, as vice president, Dan Krockmalnic, general counsel, Boston Globe Media Partners, Boston; as treasurer, Erika Brown, editor and publisher, The Cricket, Manchester; and, as secretary, Bill Ketter, senior vice president/news, CNHI, North Andover.
The election was held during the MNPA’s annual meeting. The new officers will assume their roles effective Jan. 1.
Rutberg succeeds Jane Seagrave, publisher of the Vineyard Gazette Media Group, who served as MNPA president during 2021 and 2022.
“As a retired judge and now newspaper publisher who helped bring The Berkshire Eagle back under local ownership, Fred is uniquely qualified to serve as MNPA president,” Seagrave said. “His knowledge of law and publishing will help ensure that the MNPA remains strong in its mission to protect the state’s newspapers.”
The MNPA is an advocacy organization that represents newspapers and the news media on legal and legislative matters of common concern. Its focus is on protecting the rights of a free press under the First Amendment and fighting to strengthen and maintain government transparency.
"I am relatively new to publishing, but most of the major issues facing the MNPA are legal in nature," Rutberg said. "I am honored to have been asked to help Massachusetts' newspapers maintain their strength in the face of existential threats we face from the internet, big tech and other market forces."