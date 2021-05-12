The number of people in Massachusetts who died from opioid overdoses rose by 5 percent in 2020 compared with 2019, according to new data from the state Department of Public Health.
In Berkshire County, fatal overdoses rose from 39 in 2019 to 56 last year, a 44 percent increase, according to the data.
Statewide, the largest increase in deaths was among Black non-Hispanic males. In 2020, there were a total of 2,104 confirmed and estimated opioid overdose deaths, approximately 102 more than the previous year. The 2020 death toll is also slightly above the previous peak of 2,102 in 2016, according to a news release from the DPH.
Across the country, however, Massachusetts was among the states with the smallest increases in all drug overdoses in 2020. Between September 2019 and September 2020, drug overdose deaths surged by 29 percent nationally.
“Both the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic have underscored the importance of supporting disproportionately impacted communities, and as we address both issues, our Administration has continued to focus on equity as a core component of our response,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “While Massachusetts experienced a smaller increase in drug-related deaths compared to the rest of the country, these trends make clear we have to redouble our efforts. That’s why we have continued to ensure access to life-saving tools like naloxone, focus on prevention strategies especially in communities of color, and provide pathways to treatment and supports for those struggling with addiction.
"We remain focused on fighting the opioid epidemic even as we continue to battle COVID, and are committed to funding new and innovative programs to support our residents.”