Massachusetts politicians have begun reacting to the results of the Georgia's runoff elections, which could tip the balance of power in the Senate to the Democrats.
Here's what they had to say:
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Congratulations, @ossoff! You’ve given hope to working people in Georgia—and across the country—that we can have a government that works for everyone, not just the rich and powerful.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 6, 2021
Woo-hoo, @ReverendWarnock! You ran against corruption with courage and conviction, you fought off cynical mudslinging, and you had a historic win. I can’t wait to fight by your side in Washington.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 6, 2021
Former Gov. Deval Patrick
Thanks to the people of Georgia, a new day dawns in America.— Deval "Wear a Mask" Patrick (@DevalPatrick) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley
It’s a glorious morning.— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern
John Lewis is smiling down on us. Today is a new day for America. 🇺🇸— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan
Georgia, wow. THANK YOU!Thank you to John Lewis & so many others who fought their entire lives to reach this moment!Thank you @staceyabrams & organizers for never giving up & doing the impossible!Thank you to the volunteers who ran not one, but TWO elections in a pandemic!— Lori Trahan (@LoriTrahanMA) January 6, 2021