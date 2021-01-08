For the first time in recorded history, no children died in fires in Massachusetts for an entire calendar year.
“To have no children, no one under the age of 18, die in a fire [in 2020] in Massachusetts is an amazing accomplishment," State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a news release. "Through the 26 years of the Student Awareness of Fire Education Program (S.AF.E.), firefighters and classroom teachers have been helping to raise a fire safe generation of children.”
Historically, children and seniors have been most at risk of dying in fires, according to the release. Saugus Fire Chief Michael C. Newbury, president of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts, credited the milestone to outreach work that firefighters have done with children about how to save themselves during a fire.
"We find fewer children hiding under beds or in closets, because they know how to use their home escape plan," Newbury said in the release.
“Ultimately, responsibility for home fire safety rests with the adults in the home, but the S.A.F.E Program has brought key safety information on maintaining smoke alarms, practicing home fire drills, cooking, heating, candle and match and lighter safety home to those adults," Ostroskey added. "Goodness knows there’s nothing like being nagged by a 3rd grader to test your smoke alarm.
“Just after this new year began, a child did suffer serious burns in an Oxford house fire. That reinforces how vigilant we must be to keep our children safe from fires and burn."
The previous fatal fire in Berkshire County involving children occurred in March 2019, when two children and an adult were killed in a house fire on Lakewood Circle in Pittsfield.
Statewide, a total of 39 people — all were adults — were killed in fires in 2020, down from 42 in 2019. Nearly 40 percent of those deaths were adults older than 65, and the majority died in their own homes, according to data from the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System.
Half of the deaths occurred in homes with no working smoke alarms.
“Working smoke alarms give you the one thing you don’t have in a fire — time — time to escape,” Ostroskey said.