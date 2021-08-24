The Smithsonian is coming to small towns in Massachusetts.
Through a partnership with the nation’s largest museum, Mass Humanities will select six local institutions to host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program.
Applications open Aug. 30 for museums, libraries and other cultural centers interested in welcoming the Smithsonian to their communities. Organizations must be located in a town with a population of 12,000 or less to be eligible to host the exhibit. In October, Mass Humanities will select six sites for the "Crossroads" tour, which arrives in Massachusetts in September 2022.
“Crossroads” explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century.
The host sites will receive trainings from the Smithsonian along with a $10,000 grant from Mass Humanities to host programs during the exhibit, which will be on display for six weeks in each community. Grant funds also support trainings, publicity, planning meetings and staff time.
Host sites will be responsible for developing public programs to support the exhibit, including at least one community conversation held in partnership with another local organization.
For further information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.