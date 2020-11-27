Massachusetts State Police is assisting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with its annual Toys for Tots drive.
And locally, the Marine Corps League is accepting toys for the annual Toys For Tots campaign on Saturday at the old Berkshire County Jail.
Donations of unwrapped, nonviolent toys for newborns through age 14 may be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office facility at 264 Second St. in Pittsfield.
Monetary donations are also welcomed. For information, call Chris at 413-443-7220, ext 1150.
For the 36th straight year, each state police barracks and the state police general headquarters are accepting donations for the toy drive. Donors may drop off items until Dec. 11 and can also make a monetary donation via credit card or through the mail directly to the Toys for Tots program.
New to the program, donors can shop for a toy online and donate it through a virtual toy box on the Toys For Tots website. A list of participating barracks can be found at www.mass.gov.