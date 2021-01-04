More than 130 motorists were cited for driving offenses across the state over the New Year's weekend, Massachusetts State Police said Monday.
State Police deployed extra patrols on New Year's Eve in all five of its geographic regions and made four arrests that night. Criminal summons were issued to three motorists and 137 citations were written for unsafe driving offenses, including 66 speeding tickets.
Troopers were busy New Year's Eve enhancing safety on Massachusetts roads. https://t.co/3MMZu9o1xZ pic.twitter.com/hYMiO6vVz1— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 4, 2021
"Even though bars and restaurants closed early because of the ongoing pandemic curfew, we realized that there were still many opportunities for drivers to consume alcohol at private gatherings," state police said in a Facebook post.