Massachusetts’ minimum wage rose to $14.25 per hour on Jan. 1 and will reach $15 in 2023, but that minimum does not apply to all workers.

Employers can pay restaurant servers and other tipped workers just $6.15 per hour, less than half the state minimum.

If tips do not bring a worker’s compensation up to the minimum wage, employers are legally required to pay the difference. But, the system leaves the door open to wage theft, and workers’ dependence on fluctuating payments, which require keeping customers content, leads to sexual harassment and wide pay gaps, critics say.

Tipped workers, among whom a majority are women and nearly a third are people of color, are three times as likely to live in poverty as the rest of the workforce in Massachusetts, according to a 2020 report from Cambridge-based advocacy group One Fair Wage.

During the pandemic, the campaign to eliminate the subminimum wage has grown, supporters say. A record number of workers have left the industry since 2020, leaving employers scrambling to find help.

“I think a big reason that momentum is growing is that there’s such a workforce challenge when it comes to workers and particularly in hospitality,” said state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, who introduced legislation in her chamber, alongside state Rep. Brandy Fluker Oakley, D-Boston, to bring tipped workers' pay up to the state minimum wage.

If all workers made at least the state minimum wage, tips would be shared between servers and kitchen staff, Farley-Bouvier said.

“It helps everybody in that restaurant, back of the house through the front of the house,” she said.

Addressing harassment

At an October legislative hearing on the bill, a worker said she experienced sexual harassment from kitchen staff as well as customers when she worked at the now-closed Route 9 Diner in Hadley. If she confronted cooks, they would send meals out late or cold to her customers, hurting her ability to receive tips.

“I was still relatively new to the industry, and I hesitantly accepted this as part of the job,” Marie Billiel told lawmakers. “Frankly, my livelihood also depended on it.”

During the pandemic, workers — especially women — have heard comments such as, “Take your mask off so I know how much to tip you.” More than four out of five workers who responded to a 2020 One Fair Wage survey also reported declining tips.

And when some workers have attempted to enforce virus safety guidelines, they have faced verbal as well as physical retribution.

Moving to a full minimum wage can help workers feel that they can resist harassment without risking their ability to pay bills, said Leena Mathew, a restaurant worker organizer with the Matahari Women Workers’ Center in Boston.

“If folks aren’t relying on the people in front of them for their livelihood, they can set clearer boundaries,” Mathew said.

While sexual harassment is more common in the restaurant industry than any other, the seven states that have eliminated the subminimum wage have half the rate of sexual harassment in the restaurant industry as states where the federal subminimum wage of $2.13 per hour is effective, One Fair Wage says.

Trade group opposition

The reform’s top foe is the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, the state industry lobby and an affiliate of the National Restaurant Association.

The MRA argues that an increase in menu prices would lead customers to tip less, and it believes that workers themselves do not want the change, Chief Operating Officer Steve Clark said.

“The reason why we’re opposed to it are the wait staff are the highest-paid employees in the industry,” Clark said. “An additional dollar that is paid to them is a dollar that can’t be paid to the back of the house staff.”

Clark sees recent hiring struggles, which he said are more severe for kitchen staff, as consistent with economy-wide trends. He has heard from workers who believe “the system isn’t broken,” he said.

The bill’s supporters, however, believe that while the system works for some, especially at higher-end restaurants, it hurts others. There is a difference, in Farley-Bouvier’s words, between a woman of color working at a diner in a Gateway City on a Tuesday morning and a white man working in a fine dining restaurant in Boston’s North End on a Friday night.

Pay ranges widely among servers, 2020 estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggest. The median annual wage for a server was $23,740, which fell $5,060 below the median for a cook.

Yet, the top 10 percent of earners made above $42,550 as servers, more than the $39,840 for cooks. Meanwhile, the bottom 10 percent of earners were paid below $17,520 as servers, compared to $20,100 for cooks.

Wage gaps

There is some evidence that the system works better for men and white workers than women and people of color.

Among tipped workers in Massachusetts, white men make an average of $7.79 per hour more than Black and Latina women, One Fair Wage found in a 2020 analysis of Census Bureau data. The only state with a wider gap was Alabama.

Now prevalent in the U.S., the system of tips and subminimum wages spread in the post-Civil War era, when white business leaders wanted to employ formerly enslaved Black men but did not want to pay them. Employers such as the Pullman Company gave Black workers a low, unlivable wage and left it up to white customers to fill in the gaps with tips.

In the 1930s, New Deal labor protections such as the minimum wage left out tipped workers, as well as farm workers and domestic workers. Southern Democrats wanted the reforms but did not want to extend them to Black workers, so bills excluded predominantly Black workforces.

Alfonso Neal, co-executive director of the Pioneer Valley Workers’ Center, said the center is working to pass the One Fair Wage bill alongside an effort to extend the state minimum wage to farm workers, goals that Neal sees as complementary.

“It becomes an issue where from farm to table, workers are not paid a wage that can sustain them,” Neal said. “And now we see it impacting immigrants and migrants.”

Supporters see momentum

As the Wednesday deadline for legislative committees to act on bills approaches, Mathew said that “it just feels like there’s this critical mass of workers, employers, legislators and advocates who are seeing a window opening.”

With restaurants facing hiring challenges, some have expressed greater interest in changing the pay system, Mathew said.

“I’ve honestly seen a lot more willingness to change since the pandemic,” Mathew said. “I think people are just realizing that they’re not going to get the staff that they need unless they pay people more and have safer conditions... We’re seeing restaurants experimenting because the industry is really demanding change right now.”

Neal counts the elimination of the subminimum wage at Haymarket Cafe in Northampton as one of the greatest victories that the Pioneer Valley Workers’ Center has won. The cafe moved away from table service and now pays workers $16 per hour or more, according to its website.

Mathew said that while added wages likely will be reflected somehow in menu prices, the restaurant industry has continued to succeed in the seven states without a subminimum wage: Alaska, California, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

While restaurants typically have had low unionization rates, Mathew and Neal both said they believe organizing workplaces — the pandemic has led to an uptick in activity — ultimately will be necessary for workers in the industry to secure health care, benefits and other improvements in working conditions.

“We know that this bill is really just the tip of the iceberg for restaurants,” Mathew said. “We think that the process of organizing workers to fight for this really sweeping statewide change will open up doors for workers to organize their different workplaces. There’s a lot to look forward to in the future.”