The Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling on the state to delay ordering full in-person learning, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated distancing guidance on Friday.
The CDC said Friday that three feet of distance between students is now acceptable for in-person learning, a change from the six feet of distancing that was suggested before. According to an MTA statement, "this guidance comes at a time when new cases are relatively high and more contagious variants are spreading."
The teachers association is requesting a delay on full in-person learning until at least April 26.
"This will give more staff a chance to be vaccinated and give school districts more time to cope with the logistical challenges of such a dramatic change," according to a news release.
Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley set an April 5 deadline for districts to phase out remote learning for elementary schoolers, with middle schoolers back in classrooms by April 28.