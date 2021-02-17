The state will open eligibility for people 65 to 74 and those with two or more qualifying comorbidities on Thursday.
On Wednesday morning, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders told state representatives and local health officials that Gov. Charlie Baker would announce the next part of Phase Two at his noon news conference. The move comes after pressure from local officials to open up eligibility.
People 75 and older, as well as those in Phase One, continue to be eligible throughout the rollout.
Watch Baker's news conference here.
Berkshire County vaccine coordinators plan to open registration for local clinics on Thursday, according to state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams.
"The intent is to make sure this will run as smoothly as previous clinics," he said.
The list of qualify comorbidities can be found at mass.gov/covidvaccine.
It is not clear whether recipients will have to show proof of comorbidities, but it appears likely that the state will continue to use the self-attestation form launched in Phase One. That means residents would attest to having two or more comorbidities under the penalty of perjury.
Local vaccine coordinators and state representatives had urged the state to move into the next part of Phase Two, after hundreds of appointment slots for people 75 and older went unfilled at clinics last week.
"It's what officials were saying we need, it's what residents were saying we need," said Barrett. "It was needed."
The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative estimates that about 75 percent of eligible Phase Two recipients have been vaccinated, between long-term care facility clinics, pharmacy vaccinations and public clinics.
"Many of the rest need specific outreach," wrote Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association, on Monday. "Either they are homebound ... or they live in senior housing which is being done separately, etc., and of course there is always a percentage who will not accept the vaccine."
After people 65 to 74 and those with 2 or more comorbidities, the state will open up eligibility to a wide swath of essential workers, including grocery store employees, PPE manufacturers and transit workers. At the end of Phase Two, people with one comorbidity will be able to get the vaccine.