The state will open eligibility for people 65 to 74 and those with two or more qualifying comorbidities on Thursday.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced the next part of Phase Two on Wednesday afternoon at a news conference. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders had told state representatives and local health officials about the change earlier in the day.
Berkshire County vaccine coordinators opened registration for local clinics on Wednesday. Appointments and registration advice can be found through getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
About 1 million people will become eligible statewide, while anyone who was already eligible in Phase One or Two continues to be eligible throughout the rollout.
The list of qualify comorbidities can be found at mass.gov/covidvaccine. Recipients will be asked to self-attest to having two or more comorbidities.
"I think the goal here is to recognize that other states have been in the same spot, and everybody's kicked around a million different ideas about how to create structure around this," said Baker. "And in the end people basically decided the honor system was the best way to go."
Local vaccine coordinators and state representatives had urged the state to move into the next stage of Phase Two, after hundreds of appointment slots for people 75 and older went unfilled at clinics last week.
"It's what officials were saying we need, it's what residents were saying we need," said state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams. "It was needed."
The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative estimates that about 75 percent of eligible Phase Two recipients have been vaccinated, between long-term care facility clinics, pharmacy vaccinations and public clinics.
"Many of the rest need specific outreach," wrote Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association, on Monday. "Either they are homebound ... or they live in senior housing which is being done separately, etc., and of course there is always a percentage who will not accept the vaccine."
Statewide, more than 50 percent of the 75-plus population has so far been vaccinated, Sudders said, a threshold that made state officials comfortable adding new eligibility groups. Local vaccination efforts have outpaced state averages since the start of the rollout.
Ninety-five percent of people in Massachusetts live within a 45-minute drive of a mass vaccination site or within 30 minutes of one of 13 regional collaboratives, Sudders said. Critics of the vaccine distribution effort in Massachusetts have raised concerns about how people will access the large-scale vaccine sites if they cannot drive or do not have someone to transport them.
Because of supply constraints, it could take more than a month for all eligible groups to secure a vaccine appointment, Sudders said. She said the state received word late Tuesday night that its supply from the federal government would increase to 139,000 first doses a week, from about 110,000 first doses.
Meanwhile, the companion policy that allows otherwise-ineligible people to get their shot if they accompany someone age 75 and older to certain public clinics will continue to apply only for that age group.
After people 65 to 74 and those with two or more comorbidities, the state will open up eligibility to a wide swath of essential workers, including grocery store employees, PPE manufacturers and transit workers. At the end of Phase Two, people with one comorbidity will be able to get the vaccine.
State House News Service contributed to this report.