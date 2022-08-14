Union plans one-day strike Friday at Mass MoCA in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Members of the national union that represents nearly 100 workers at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art will strike this week, as they continue to bargain over a first contract.

The union says the strike will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. It comes more than a year after UAW Local 2110 formed following an organizing campaign a year after the pandemic hit.

“Never underestimate the strength and force of a hard-working team … especially when they’re being underpaid,” the union said in an Instagram post this weekend. “WE’RE GOING ON STRIKE.”

The union said in social media statements that members of the bargaining group voted to authorize the one-day strike. The local plans to picket outside an entrance to the museum at 1040 Mass MoCA Way in North Adams.

A request for comment from the museum on how the job action would affect its operations is pending.

In April 2021, 68 workers in various Mass MoCA departments voted, 53-15, to affiliate with a branch of the United Auto Workers that represents museum employees. That tally represented 78 percent of the 93 workers who were eligible at the time to vote in the union campaign, overseen by National Labor Relations Board officials in Hartford, Conn. The size of the current bargaining group is unclear.

The museum did not oppose the union campaign in 2021. At the time, the museum was led by an interim director, Tracy Moore, following the departure of longtime director Joe Thompson. “We genuinely want to make every good faith effort to do the right thing for our employees," Moore said in a statement in March 2021.

Since then, Kristy Edmunds was hired to lead the institution.

For more than a year, the local has been negotiating on contract terms. A meeting of members Thursday provided an update on bargaining, according to a union post on social media.

Members of the bargaining unit include people who work in a slew of museum departments, including visitor services, buildings and grounds, custodial, performing arts, visual arts, art fabrication, curators and educators, as well as administrative and professional workers.

As the one-day strike nears, the union is seeking financial contributions from people willing to help local members cover a lost day of wages.

“We acknowledge that forgoing pay to strike is a sacrifice,” the union says in an Instagram post. “We believe that everyone who wants to join the strike should be able to do so regardless of their financial situation.”

This story will be updated.