SNAP benefits will pack twice the punch at farmers markets thanks to Berkshire Agricultural Ventures grant program

A series of grants from a local nonprofit will help bring farm-grown produce to the tables of SNAP recipients in Berkshire County.
Berkshire Agricultural Ventures will donate $141,500 to 10 local farmers markets in the second year of its Market Match program.
The program matches SNAP, or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, benefits up to $30 to give recipients access to freshly grown produce. That essentially doubles the purchasing power of SNAP beneficiaries at farmers markets, giving them up to $60 of food on any given visit.
The program has 10 participating locations in or near the Berkshires, including the farmers markets in North Adams, Williamstown, Pittsfield, Sheffield, Lee, West Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Millerton, N.Y., and New Milford, Conn. Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets will also participate.
Ciana Barnaba, community relations and resource development manager at Berkshire Agricultural Ventures, said the program provided grants to local farmers markets accordingly based on size and demand. She said the number of grants awarded might even increase as needed, to ensure farmers markets can continue matching the benefits.
In its second year, the program was funded by corporate sponsors and a crowdfunding effort was also held earlier in the year, sourcing from individual donors.
The crowdfunding effort was meant to help cover the increased need the program would take on, Barnaba said. The crowdfunding took place in March of this year, with a goal to raise $30,000. The community provided over $40,000 for the effort.
Barnaba said she estimated the program would need between $30,000 and $50,000 more than last year to ensure that participating markets didn't run out of matching funds. Last year, the program awarded $117,500 for the markets and served over 4,500 SNAP recipients.
Part of the consideration was the rollback of increased federal SNAP benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic's declared public health emergency, which ended in May. In addition, as word of mouth spread about the program, Banaba anticipated a greater need.
"Programs like this gain momentum over time," Barnaba said. "It's always something like, 'Oh I can double my SNAP at farmers markets because my friend told me about this.' You see this uptick."
Barnaba said the program was a win-win for farmers and SNAP recipients.
"We want all farmers markets in our area to accept SNAP because it makes the statement that farmers markets are for everyone," Barnaba said in a press release. "Farmers farm to feed all people, and we want to make it easier for farms to feed their entire community without having to undersell themselves.”