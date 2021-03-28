LENOX — The matriarch to the family-owned Guido's Fresh Marketplace has died, family members said Sunday.
Rena Masiero, whose sons Chris and Matt Masiero operate Guido's locations in Pittsfield and Great Barrington, passed away Friday evening of natural causes, according to the Masiero brothers and daughter Gayle Masiero. The 94-year-old Lenox woman died at home, surrounded by family members.
Kelly's Funeral Home in Lee is working with the family to complete funeral arrangements.
The Masiero siblings say their mother was the glue that held the family together.
"We grew up in a house with nothing but a lot of love," Matt Masiero said.
Brother Chris was quick to point out that his mother ran the household her way.
"She led by example. You wouldn't leave the house until it was clean to her terms," he said.
The Masieros were a family-first household, according to Gayle Masiero.
"We always had dinners at the house," she said. "My brothers became good cooks because of Mom."
Masiero was born Rena DelBarco, grew up in Lee and married Guido "Guy" Masiero, for whom Guido's is named, on Aug. 18, 1951. Guido Masiero, who worked at the store and greeted customers, died Jan. 6, 2006.
Aside from three sons and four daughters, Rena Masiero leaves behind 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The elder Masieros raised their family in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Massachusetts' North Shore. Matt Masiero, joined by brother Chris a year later, started Guido's in 1979 as a roadside produce stand on South Street in Pittsfield, across from what now is Mazzeo's Ristorante.
They eventually would build a modern, large store just south of Dan Fox Drive and open a second store, in Great Barrington, across from the former Great Barrington Fairgrounds. The Masiero parents eventually would move to Lenox after the children had grown.
Matt Masiero said his mother called him "stupid" for quitting his job in the North Shore and moving to the Berkshires to start Guido's. But, eventually, she supported Matt and Chris and helped out in the store for years.
"She loved that store, and everyone loved her," he said.
Rena Masiero also supported the businesses four of the other five children have or have had: Paul Masiero and wife Eileen with Baba Louie's; Elizabeth Masiero with Soul Spa; Annie Whalen with a garden shop in Lenox; and Susan Glass with two hair salons.
Gayle Masiero bucked the ownership trend, and is a retired dental hygienist.
On Sunday, Rena Masiero also was being praised outside the family circle.
A family friend, state Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli, described Masiero as a typical Italian mother and grandmother who held the family together.
"She was quiet, humble and epitomized hard work, and she clearly passed those qualities on to the rest of the family," Pignatelli said in an Eagle phone interview.
Rena's one claim to fame is the year she and her husband took into their Manchester home Paula Poundstone as a teenager, long before she became a successful stand-up comedian. Poundstone grew up in nearby Sudbury and began her stand-up career during open-mic nights in 1979 in Boston.
In a September 2012 article in The Eagle, before a performance at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Poundstone said she and her three children visited the elder Masieros whenever they were in the Berkshires.
"We consider them our family," she said.
Poundstone noted that the elder Masieros provided the support and encouragement that set her on the road to becoming a successful stand-up comedian.