Matt Zavadsky of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians talks about what’s behind ‘ambulance deserts’ in the U.S.

What’s driving the proliferation of ambulance deserts in the United States and how can communities maintain emergency medical service response? Dalton Delan, a columnist with The Berkshire Eagle and host of EagleReels, interviews Matt Zavadsky, at-large director, National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians. Dalton and Matt discuss what makes emergency medical technicians and ambulance services vital communities and what are the keys to saving, restoring and maintaining access to life-saving care en route to the hospital.