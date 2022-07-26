Attorney General Healey endorses DA Harrington in Berkshire County race

PITTSFIELD — Attorney General Maura Healey endorsed Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington in her reelection bid Monday. The endorsement came days after Harrington hosted Healey during a visit to the county as part of Healey's campaign for governor.

Healey's thrown her support behind Harrington over challenger and local defense attorney Timothy Shugrue.

Healey said in a statement that the first-term district attorney has been a "great partner" and that her support for Harrington's reelection came from the district attorney's "commitment to equity, justice, and public safety that we need right now."

"She's tackled violent crime, lifted up and protected victims and survivors, and worked to make our criminal justice system fairer for all," Healey said. "I'm proud to endorse her today and look forward to partnering with her in the years ahead."

It's the second time Harrington has earned the attorney general's endorsement. In 2018, Harrington won the Democratic primary only to face a write-in challenge from then incumbent DA Paul Caccaviello.

Healey chose Harrington over Caccaviello in that race, telling The Eagle's editorial board at the time that she believed in Harrington's vision and ability to form partnerships in the office.

Harrington, in turn during the 2018 race, cited Healey's first campaign for attorney general as one of the impetuses for her own civil service saying Healey's efforts "planted the seed" with her.

In response to the endorsement, Harrington said in a statement she was "incredibly honored" to receive the support of "a champion for Massachusetts."

"Maura and I have worked closely on a host of issues together, from tackling the opioid epidemic to standing up for reproductive rights, promoting environmental justice, and protecting our seniors from fraud," Harrington said. "I look forward to campaigning alongside her in my re-election campaign."

Voters will choose between Harrington and Shugrue on Sept. 6 during the Democratic primary.