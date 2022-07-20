Here are the stops on AG Maura Healey's Berkshires tour Thursday

Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic candidate for governor of Massachusetts, will meet Thursday with two groups in Berkshire County, then visit Pittsfield's Third Thursday event.

Healey's campaign said she plans to speak with county residents and outline her views on housing, transportation and economic development.

The events include a late morning "coffee hour" at Hotel Downstreet in North Adams and a 2 p.m. discussion of housing issues in Pittsfield, held at the First United Methodist Church of Pittsfield.

Healey will visit Third Thursday, held at The Common off First Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. Her campaign says the candidate will interact with residents at that event.