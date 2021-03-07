NORTH ADAMS — Mayor Tom Bernard will ask the North Adams City Council to approve borrowing $300,000 to replace hydrants.

In an ongoing survey prompted by recent hydrant failures, the city has identified more than 50 non-working hydrants, Bernard said.

“Currently, the condition of the fire hydrant system in the city represents a significant threat to our shared commitment, as well as to the physical safety and peace of mind of our residents,” Bernard wrote in a news release.

The mayor pointed to two recent fires where firefighter response times were slowed by inoperative hydrants.

“These fires highlighted significant issues of communication and maintenance among and between city departments and city leadership," he wrote.

The city plans to contract out to replace 50 to 60 hydrants. Hydrant repairs done by the city typically cost $2,500 to $3,000, according to estimates from the water department, which would mean a total cost of under $200,000. City councilors pointed out that a significant portion of the funding would go to hiring a contractor, in order to quickly finish the repairs.

Bernard also announced that the water department has filled a budgeted position and continues its work inspecting, cleaning, greasing and bagging hydrants across the city.

City Council will vote Tuesday on taking out the loan.