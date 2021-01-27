PITTSFIELD — The city’s coronavirus data has been slowly improving in recent days, and Mayor Linda Tyer said Tuesday she’s optimistic the situation will keep getting better.
The post-holiday surge appeared to plateau the middle of this month, according to the city’s COVID-19 Community Impact Dashboard, and Tyer said there has started to be “slow but steady” decline in cases and test positivity rates.
The 14-day average daily incidence per 100,000 people has been trending downward since peaking around Jan. 17.
The test positivity rate has been below 5 percent for the past few days, a benchmark that places Pittsfield back in the state’s yellow “moderate” coronavirus risk category.
“We are seeing some positive trends in the data recently, which I’m hopeful will continue,” Tyer said during a brief COVID-19 update at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The concentration of viral particles in municipal sewage has also dropped, Tyer said. City health leaders say the tests report trends in coronavirus transmission several days before clinical testing.
“The virus concentration has declined dramatically, which is a hopeful sign, and in general terms, we see case rates about a week after we receive our BioBot testing data,” said Tyer, referencing the company that tests the city’s wastewater for traces of the virus.
The data is trending in the right direction, though the key benchmarks of test positivity and 14-day average daily incidence per 100,000 were, as of Tuesday, still on par with those seen early January.
Tyer noted to counselors that vaccination clinics are underway in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington. The three major sites are Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington, and the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish Center in North Adams.
Starting Monday, people 75 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Registration for those 75 and up is open on the Massachusetts vaccination website.
Amid reports from residents about issues using the website on Wednesday, a county health leader urged people to be persistent and keep trying if the site fails to load or freezes.