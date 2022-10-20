Where can I get the McDonald's Halloween buckets in Berkshire County?

Forget about your mini Snickers or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The most sought after Halloween treat this year is the trio of McDonald's Happy Meal Halloween buckets brought back to life.
After a six-year absence, the Halloween pails have risen from the dead, or from some backroom in the McDonald's warehouse. McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin are now the hottest items to find this fall, especially among nostalgia-seeking Gen Xers and millennials who remember getting the pails as kids.
The Halloween pails, which double as trick-or-treat buckets, debuted in 1986.
Kids big and small are on the hunt this Halloween for a Boo Bucket, which should be available now through Oct. 31, while supplies last. Our reporters reached out to the six McDonald's in Berkshire County to find out where you can get one.
Here's what they found:
- 17 Union St., North Adams: This location does have the buckets and plans to have them through the end of October.
- 61 Cheshire Rd, Pittsfield: This location currently has 200 of the McBoo buckets (the ghost ones) until their supply truck restocks them later today.
- 2 Commercial St., Adams: This McDonald's also has several of the white McBoo buckets and should have enough to last a few days. This location is not sure when the next shipment will come in.
- 245 Housatonic St, Lee: We were told they have the ghost bucket and are getting all the others in on Friday.
- (At this time, the Great Barrington location and the Pittsfield West Housatonic Street locations did not return our phone calls.)