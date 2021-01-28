Berkshire Community College and the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will team up to help enroll homeless youths in college through a new statewide initiative.
The “Moving to College” program will support eligible unhoused students by providing rooms in residence halls, meal plans and case management. MCLA is one of four residential campuses selected by the state to pilot the program.
“We see over and over that higher education is a viable path out of poverty,” MCLA President James Birge said in a news release Thursday. “Many MCLA students come from low-income families or are first-generation college students. They go on to secure well-paying jobs, maintain successful, fulfilling lives, and contribute to their communities.”
In the Berkshires, campus staff from MCLA and BCC will partner with school liaisons and counselors as well as a local nonprofit youth services provider. The state of Massachusetts will relay federal money to support scholarships for up to 20 students.
“Individuals struggling with homelessness struggle to capitalize on higher education as a pathway to a different life,” said BCC President Ellen Kennedy. “BCC is committed to supporting these college-bound students through this important pilot program that will help our most underserved thrive.”
Applications for the program are due March 1. The application and eligibility requirements can be found at doe.mass.edu/sfs/edstability/mtc.html.