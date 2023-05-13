MCLA Class of 2023 told to 'lead with love' at commencement

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts students graduated on Saturday, May 13.
Undergraduate student speaker and class vice president: Comfort Acheampong, a performing arts major from Malden.
"We did it y'all. All our hard work has paid off," Acheampong told her fellow classmates. She went on to thank her professors and speak about the challenges that came with going to college amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Not everything will go as you've expected but do not give up," she said, concluding her speech. "You are more capable and stronger than you think. Your presence here today is a testament to that strength. Remember the lessons these last four years have taught you. Keep that fighting spirit of life and lead with love. In all things wage love."
Memorable moment: A student who died by suicide last year was honored. "Your class suffered a tremendous loss during the spring of 2022," President James Birge said. "Isabella 'Izzy' Bunce, a junior psychology and biology major who aspired to help others as a veterinarian or psychiatrist one day, tragically took her own life on February 19. Izzy was a beloved member of our community and we will honor her today by conferring her degree posthumous."
Bunce, who was 20 when she died, was a musician, painter and volleyball player, according to her obituary, from which the graduation program quoted. "Izzy could light up a room with just a smile," it reads. "She was loved and will be truly missed."