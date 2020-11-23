NORTH ADAMS — This pandemic holiday season, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts is giving North Adams teachers a particularly valuable gift: COVID-19 tests.
North Adams Public Schools will host an asymptomatic testing clinic for staff on Monday, using up to 150 test kits donated by the college.
Thank you @MCLA_EDU and @MCLAPres for providing COVID-19 testing support to @TheNorthAdamsPS! https://t.co/V4lhCdGaL8 -TWB— Tom Bernard (@MayorBernardNA) November 20, 2020
The donation comes as in-person learning winds down at the college and students head home. MCLA told The Eagle that the tests are extras that were not used by the college during the fall. MCLA President James F. Birge gave credit to students, faculty and staff at the college.
"Because of their efforts, the college was able to maintain a low positivity rate that now puts us in a position to be able to help our neighbors," he said in a statement Friday.
NAPS will offer free tests to any interested staff member who is not exhibiting symptoms. Staff with COVID-19 symptoms are being asked not to attend but instead to contact their healthcare provider or call the Berkshire Health Systems COVID-19 Hotline. That line can be reached at 855-262-5465 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
MCLA said that the tests will be processed through the Broad Institute, which handles testing for many colleges and universities, including MCLA and Williams College.
"The spirit of collaboration that exists between and among the city of North Adams, our school district, and partners like MCLA is an unbelievable asset during the best of times," said Mayor Tom Bernard in the release. "But it is a true blessing in these challenging times."