Three men harassed a female student from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts as she walked through North Adams in the middle of the day on Friday, according to campus police.
The men surrounded the student and made “derogatory and intimidating comments,” MCLA police said in a press release. This is the second time in the past month that female students at the college have reported unwanted contact by a group of unidentified men.
Campus police said Friday’s incident took place at noon on Ashland Street, in front of Greylock Federal Credit Union.
All three suspects are white men, according to the press release. Police said two were “older” and the third in his early 20s with brown hair.
North Adams police are leading the investigation, in conjunction with the college. The student reported the harassment to both departments on Friday.
The incident comes less than a month after MCLA police reported that a man in a black sedan approached several female students at night and tried to coax them to enter the car. The students told police at the time that there were three white men in the sedan.
MCLA police have asked for anyone with information to call them at 413-662-5100 or the North Adams police at 413-664-4945