NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will celebrate commencement virtually this spring because of continued uncertainty over COVID-19 restrictions and delays in delivering the vaccine.
In a letter to the community on Friday, President James F. Birge said the college had hoped to have traditional, in-person ceremonies in May. "However, given the continued uncertainty with COVID-19 restrictions and the delay in delivering the vaccine, MCLA has decided to invest the resources necessary to move forward with a high-quality virtual ceremony for both the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021," he wrote.
"Commencement is the highlight of the year for our graduating students and the entire MCLA community looks forward to celebrating you on this important day."
Birge said more information on the virtual ceremonies would be released at a later date.
"We look forward to honoring and celebrating the outstanding achievements of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during such challenging times," he wrote.