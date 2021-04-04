NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has scheduled two virtual graduation ceremonies next month, one for the class of 2020, the other for the class of 2021.
The college's 121st commencement exercise, the ceremony for the class of 2020, will take place May 15. The 122nd ceremony, commencement for the class of 2021, is scheduled for May 16.
Each ceremony will have different commencement speakers and bestow honorary degrees on separate recipients.
“I’m excited to spend the weekend of May 15-16 celebrating our deserving, resilient, and incredibly impressive Classes of 2020 and 2021,” said MCLA President James F. Birge. “Our speakers and honorary degree recipients represent individuals who have accomplished great things in their lives and careers while also creating opportunities for others to do the same. They are exemplary role models for our new graduates, who will now make their own impacts on their communities and on the world.”
Mary Dana Hinton, the president of Hollins University in Roanoke, Va., will serve as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2020, and will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. Former Berkshire Eagle reporter Jenn Smith, currently the engagement editor of the Seattle Times, will receive an honorary doctor of journalism degree.
Award-winning children's book author, Ty Allan Jackson of Pittsfield, a literacy advocate and motivational speaker who travels around the country inspiring children and educating adults about the impacts of illiteracy, will serve as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2021. He will also receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. Stephen Boyd, the CEO of Boyd Technologies in Lee and board chair of the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield, will receive an honorary doctor of science degree.