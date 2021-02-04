Incoming Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts students interested in the sciences will have a chance to make connections on campus and meet local STEM employers — before the school year even begins.
The Berkshire Bank Foundation has awarded the college $20,000 to fund the five-day, residential program for up to 20 first-generation and low-income students.
“Every year, we invite new, incoming students to participate,” said Sara Steele, an assistant professor of psychology at MCLA and the program's director. “It’s a way to get them used to college, get them used to meeting faculty.”
During the Berkshire Bank STEM Academy, which is in its ninth year, students participate in lab activities and network with faculty. They also are paired with an upper-level science, technology, engineering and mathematics major to serve as a mentor, during the program and through the fall semester.
“I ask them at the end of the program what they like,” Steele said. “A lot of them say they like having a peer mentor right away. They start college with a buddy, and I think that’s really helpful in terms of making them feel involved and included on campus.”
The program also includes field trips to local employers, including Berkshire Health Systems, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and General Dynamics, and a dinner with STEM professionals. The goal is to help low-income and first-generation students adjust to college and eventually secure jobs.
Program graduates have gone on to work at Raytheon, General Dynamics, Edge Pharma and as teachers at public schools.
Selection for the program is based on surveys that incoming students take after they are accepted to the college. Interested students should email Steele at sara.steele@mcla.edu to have their name prioritized in the selection process.