House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addresses members of Congress as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy begins to deliver a virtual address to Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. “A lot of people are united in believing that he’s been pretty effective from a rhetorical perspective and a setting the narrative perspective,” said Davis Cuperty, an associate professor and chair of the history and political science department at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. “He has been tireless and has been very visible as the face of Ukraine.”