Local scholars are among many who have paid attention to the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
James McAllister, the Fred Greene Third Century Professor of Political Science at Williams College, said that Zelenskyy “has impressed people mostly because of the fact that he stayed in Kyiv,” despite surviving multiple assassination attempts.
“He’s shown that he’s willing to take dramatic risk to his own personal safety,” McAllister said. “I think that, in combination with the Ukrainian resistance, has made him a quite heroic leader. It’s definitely Churchill-esque, so to speak.”
Zelenskyy on Wednesday delivered a passionate speech to members of Congress, reiterating his calls for greater military aid to Ukraine. In interviews with The Eagle, McAllister and David Cupery, an associate professor and chair of the history and political science department at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, offered some insights on Zelenskyy’s speech.
A no-fly zone is unlikely, but there are benefits for Zelenskyy to keep asking
The U.S. and other members of NATO appear “willing to help Ukraine up until the point that it could give Russia the ability to frame an action as involvement in the war,” McAllister said.
While President Joe Biden and many U.S. leaders have expressed opposition to Zelenskyy’s call for a no-fly zone, Zelenskyy made another plea for a no-fly zone Wednesday. NATO leaders fear that enforcing such a zone, which requires shooting or threatening to shoot any aircrafts that enter the zone, would heighten tensions with Russia and increase the risk of a nuclear attack or an attack on a NATO country.
“They want this conflict contained to Ukraine, and I think they want to do everything they can to help Ukraine, as long as it does not raise the specter of Russia attacking a NATO country,” McAllister said.
Yet, continuing to ask for a no-fly zone serves as an effective bargaining and negotiation tactic for Zelenskyy to win moral, political and military support for Ukraine, McAllister said.
“I think he’s going to ask for a no-fly zone, and then when he asks for other things, he can get enhanced military aid, increased economic sanctions and other things he wants,” McAllister said.
By continuing to advocate for a no-fly zone, Zelenskyy also shows Ukrainians his commitment to seeking international help, Cupery said.
“He knows it’s unlikely that Congress is going to pivot and support a no-fly zone,” Cupery said. “But, he has to be perceived as pushing that in every way possible, because Russian airstrikes have caused so much destruction for Ukrainians.”
Zelenskyy is representing Ukraine on the world stage
Zelenskyy’s popularity in Ukraine had declined before to the Russian invasion, but in recent weeks, he has received widespread praise in Ukraine and around the world. Public speeches, such as the address to Congress, have allowed Zelenskyy to act as a tireless and visible “face of Ukraine.”
“It seems like the guy doesn’t sleep, right?” Cupery said. “And he has been staying in Kyiv. He seems like a guy who is not going to run away from a difficult situation. He comes off as a gifted orator and very charismatic, which might not be surprising because of his history as an actor.”
In his address, Zelenskyy asked Congress to “remember Pearl Harbor” and “remember Sept. 11,” comparing U.S. experiences of those events to present Ukrainian experiences. Cupery and McAllister saw Zelenskyy’s rhetorical strategies as powerful.
“I don’t think anyone would argue that Pearl Harbor or 9/11 posed the threat to our national survival with what Zelenskyy himself is facing,” McAllister said. “His challenges are actually greater than the challenges we faced, but those are good rhetorical symbols.”
Referencing Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech and evoking the ideals of “democracy, independence, freedom” helped Zelenskyy to make “both a historical and an emotional appeal,” Cupery said.
“It seems like buttons worth pushing if he’s trying to persuade the U.S. that this is both in our interests and also has a moral connection to who we want to be,” Cupery said. “He refers to the U.S. as the leader of the free world, which is often a mantle that we give ourselves, correctly or incorrectly.”