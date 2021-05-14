NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has received a $20,000 grant to support the college's Institute for the Dismantling of Racism.
The project will educate and support staff members of historically white art institutions "in creating and implementing an anti-racist agenda within the arts, one person at a time," according to a news release.
The grant was awarded to MCLA's Berkshire Cultural Resource Center.
“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as the Berkshire Cultural Resource Center reengage fully with partners and audiences,” NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers said in the release.
“Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”