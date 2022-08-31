Pittsfield urgent care, walk-in center MedExpress is permanently closing this week

PITTSFIELD — One of Pittsfield's two urgent medical care centers is permanently closing Thursday.

The MedExpress location on Dalton Avenue will be open to patients for the last time Wednesday, though the company will continue to provide virtual visits.

Asked why the company is closing the center, a MedExpress spokesperson did not give a reason, but said it was a "difficult decision."

In an email sent to patients Tuesday, Mark Katich, MedExpress vice president of operations, provided a phone number for patients to call to ask for their medical records.

Katich did not say why the location will shut down.

MedExpress runs more than 155 acute care and walk-in medical centers in the U.S., providing medical care as well as COVID-19 testing and other services.

The West Virginia company opened the Dalton Avenue center in 2016 and began expanding that year into western Massachusetts. It still runs locations in Springfield, Chicopee and Hadley.

Urgent care centers fill a need where the number of primary care physicians is lacking. The announcement leaves Berkshire Health Urgent Care on East Street, operated by Berkshire Health Systems, as the city's only acute care center.