A hand surgeon who just closed his practice. A retired literacy advocate. A Williams College custodian.
These are just some of the people donating their time to make local vaccination clinics happen.
“I thought this would be a great way for me to give back,” said Dr. Michael Nancollas, a recently retired hand surgeon who now administers COVID-19 vaccines. “This is so big that it’s going to require many more people than they have right now.”
Berkshire County has been vaccinating upward of 600 to 700 people per day at each clinic site, with few hiccups, drawing praise from lawmakers and the general public. Part of the success, organizers say, rests on the shoulders of volunteers like Nancollas.
“The clinics would not function without our volunteers,” said Leslie Drager, lead public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance. “They stand in the cold and greet people. They help them maneuver through the clinic. They really will do anything.”
The clinics have been organized by the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative, in partnership with the city of Pittsfield, the Northern Berkshire Regional Planning Committee and many other agencies. Paid staff include health care workers, first responders and local officials.
Filling in the gaps are the volunteers, who have been crucial to the effort, said Amalio Jusino, the Northern Berkshire COVID Operations coordinator who works at the North Adams site.
“The value of our volunteers is monumental,” he said. “I often find myself a little choked up just seeing them do their thing.”
The roster of volunteers countywide includes, but is not limited to: local nursing students, city and town officials, hospital employees, volunteer firefighters, off-duty police, councils on aging, nonprofit employees, Berkshire Community College staff, a member of the Williams College facilities team, and a large contingent of people like Nancollas, who belong to the Western Massachusetts Medical Reserve Corps.
The reserve corps, a national organization, has a roster of nearly 200 active members in Berkshire County. The group includes medical professionals, often retired, and people with no medical experience whatsoever.
The organization’s ranks have swelled since the coronavirus pandemic began, said Carmela Lanza-Weil, volunteer coordinator for Franklin and Berkshire counties. For the past year, reserve corps members have distributed food, contacted people who are isolating and even served as patient liaisons in hospitals. Now, they are staffing clinics.
“We have people working as greeters, in registration, as scribes,” Lanza-Weil said. “Everything except the vaccinations can be done by medical or nonmedical volunteers.”
Nancollas, who joined the organization recently, had given far more cortisone injections than vaccine shots in his lifetime, up until his first volunteer shift Tuesday. But, it was easy for the retired surgeon to catch on to the clinic’s rhythms.
“You quickly develop a routine and figure out how to give it efficiently,” he said. “You want to make sure people don’t feel like they’re rushed, even though [the clinic] has to give several hundred shots.”
Nancollas' role at the clinics means that, after just a few months of retirement, he now is a frontline medical worker again. Since vaccinators and clinic support staff are eligible for the vaccine in Phase One, he recently received a shot. In the intervening period before full immunity sets in, though, he still runs the risk of catching the virus, even with precautions like masking.
“It’s something I'm willing to do,” he said. “I think it’s part of the professional ethos.”
Nancollas has no plans to stop giving shots any time soon — for him, this is a long-term commitment. Despite chapped hands from constant sanitizing, he returned for his second clinic Thursday. That same day, Marcia Powdermaker was checking in people at the front of the Berkshire Community College field house.
Powdermaker, a former volunteer coordinator for Literacy Network of South Berkshire and a Tyringham resident, joined the corps early in the pandemic, when she heard about an effort to read short stories over the phone to seniors who live alone.
“The woman I was matched with was interested in stories by [Anton] Chekhov,” she said. “So, I got a book out of the library and started reading [it] to her.”
The reading sessions since have progressed beyond Chekhov, and Powdermaker has added a new responsibility to her plate — greeting and registering vaccine recipients.
“It just feels good,” she said. “People are excited to be there.”
Powdermaker said there are a range of volunteers: She worked alongside a veterinarian at one clinic, while the friend who introduced her to the reserve corps came from the business world.
“A lot of medical people are doing this,” she said. “But, for those of us who are not medical people, there seems to be a place for us.”
Though inspired by the support so far, Lanza-Weil knows the organization is going to need even more help. The vaccination campaign is scheduled to last through June — that's the best-case scenario — and she already had had cases where she could not meet the requested number of volunteers.
“What I fear is that people are going to get tired,” she said. “You know, it’s been a year.”
It also would be ideal, she admitted, if some of the roles filled by volunteers could be paid positions.
“I think what this pandemic has shown is the ongoing defunding of public health coming home to roost,” she said. “When we have an emergency, everyone’s relying on boards of health to manage it, on top of everything else they do.”
Though federal money is on its way, local officials largely have been left to their own to stand up and staff clinics. The effort has taxed local resources, placing the burden on public health officials who have been operating in emergency mode since March.
“The system is drained,” Lanza-Weil said. “It’s not going to get better until everybody’s vaccinated.”
By donating time and expertise, she said, volunteers have eased some of that burden.
And for some vaccine recipients, the role of retired doctors in the process has been a pleasant surprise.
Michael Shocket received his first shot Tuesday, and was surprised to find that his vaccinator, Nancollas, was the same doctor who had given him an injection for a trigger finger about 18 months earlier.
“Sometimes you never know who you will meet again,” Shocket wrote to The Eagle.