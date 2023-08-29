GE has filed a scientific report on the PCB landfill proposed in Lee. The EPA will be on hand to discuss the details next month

Representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency will be on hand next month to discuss new details about a landfill proposed to store PCB-tainted sediments from the Housatonic River.

General Electric Co. recently filed its final predesign investigation report as part of the Rest of River cleanup plan. The report, which includes information about groundwater, soil test results and other scientific data, will be reviewed during an upcoming meeting of the Citizens Coordinating Council, or CCC, which is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 13, at the Lee Library.

The CCC represents stakeholders including advocacy groups, state and federal environmental regulators, tribal governments, cities and towns along the Housatonic River and General Electric Co., among others. It meets quarterly to discuss the complicated process of evaluating the watershed and its needs, while advising local stakeholders about the status of the various elements of the project.

According to the report, filed Aug. 7, the landfill — referred to as an “upland disposal facility” — will be built on a 75-acre parcel that was previously a sand and gravel quarry. GE, which is responsible for the cleanup, bought the property from The Lane Construction Corp. in 2021.

More than 1 million cubic yards of low-level toxic sediment would be trucked to the landfill. About 100,000 cubic yards of sediment containing higher levels of PCBs — polychlorinated biphenyls — will be removed to an out-of-state facility.

That meeting is the first of two upcoming sessions focused on the Rest of River cleanup. The Housatonic River Initiative, whose efforts to have the cleanup plan halted were denied by a federal appeals court in July, is holding an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Lenox Community Center at 43 Walker St.

Speakers at that session are expected to include Lee Select Board Chair Bob Jones; attorney Tom Bosworth, who is representing a family claiming that exposure to PCBs disposed near Allendale Elementary School in Pittsfield caused their son’s cancer; and HRI Executive Director Tim Gray.

The landfill site report, which can be found at the EPA’s Housatonic cleanup website, categorizes current soil, habitat and groundwater conditions at the location, about a mile from Woods Pond. According to the report, based on available flood insurance maps, the parcel is “entirely outside of the mapped 500-year floodplain for the Housatonic River to the north and west … and for the Washington Mountain Brook to the south.”

Bedrock, the report said, was found at three boring locations, and was classified as marble.

“Review of the core sample indicates that the marble is hard and competent,” it said, and that it “generally slopes downward in a northwestern direction.”

At a public hearing held by the Housatonic River Initiative in 2022, retired geology professor and consultant David J. De Simone said the underlying sand and gravel aquifer at the site includes “bedrock fractures" that would allow contaminants to escape if the landfill and liner were to leak, he said.

Under the terms of a revised permit, GE has agreed to remove PCB-contaminated sediment from a 10-mile stretch of the Housatonic from Pittsfield to Great Barrington. Work on a 1.5-mile stretch of the river upstream of Fred Garner Park was finished in 2007.

The CCC will also review GE’s plan for a pilot study of removing sediments from vernal pools — seasonal bodies of water that provide habitats for plants and animals. The cleanup permit requires a pilot study on no more than 10 vernal pools as a way to evaluate how PCBs should be removed.

“Based on the results of the pilot study, EPA will determine the preferred method for remediation and restoration of the remaining vernal pools, considering the Core Area habitat restrictions specified in the Revised Final Permit,” the filing says.

GE used PCBs as part of its manufacture of power transformers in Pittsfield. The chemical, which was widely used in electrical components as a fire retardant was outlawed as a probable cause of cancer in 1977.

Attorneys for Housatonic River Initiative and Housatonic Environmental Action League argued that the deal reached between GE and the five towns in 2020 was reached without sufficient public input. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit denied the petition, saying EPA’s actions in approving the 2020 permit “were not arbitrary or capricious.”

The two groups unsuccessfully sought to reverse the agreement reached in 2020 between GE and the towns of Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield. GE is on the hook for the $576 million cleanup and the First Circuit's ruling obligates the company to proceed with the work.

Jones said in July that Lee “[doesn’t] have faith in the [cleanup] plan.”