Melissa Mazzeo wants a defamation suit against her tossed. Mayor Tyer's husband, who brought the case, wants a jury to decide

PITTSFIELD — Melissa Mazzeo, a former city councilor and one-time mayoral candidate, is asking a Berkshire Superior Court judge to dismiss a defamation case filed against her by Barry Clairmont, the husband of Mayor Linda Tyer.

Lawyers for Mazzeo and Clairmont appeared at a virtual hearing with Judge John Agostini on Thursday — some three years after the election at the center of the case.

Tyer prevailed by a 528-vote margin in the hard-fought 2019 mayoral campaign. In the days that followed, Mazzeo filed a request for a recount of the ballots and issued a statement that an “individual closely related to the Tyer campaign had unauthorized direct access to ballots inside City Hall.”

Clairmont served as his wife's campaign treasurer, and had reportedly been seen leaving the city clerk's office during absentee voting. In interviews after the statement was released, Mazzeo confirmed she had been referring to Clairmont.

Attorney Casey McCaffrey, representing Mazzeo, argued what her client did doesn't meet the standard for defamation — essentially claiming that what Mazzeo said in her post-election statement about Clairmont was true.

But Clairmont’s attorney, David Rich, wants the judge to reject Mazzeo’s motion so they can present the case to a jury. They believe they can show, through Mazzeo’s own communications with state election officials, that she didn’t believe her own claims about their client — strengthening their claim that she acted with malice.

Exhibits filed with the court show that Mazzeo made her claim after she was contacted via text by a woman who said she had seen Clairmont leaving the clerk’s office during absentee voting, and that she was concerned about his presence there.

Mazzeo filed a complaint with the state Elections Division in late October 2019, roughly a week before the general election.

City Clerk Michele Benjamin has repeatedly stated that Clairmont was in her office retrieving a records request and never had access to any ballots.

A state investigation ultimately found Mazzeo’s allegations were baseless, and the recount confirmed that Tyer had won the election.

In the weeks after the recount, according to court documents, Clairmont reached out to Mazzeo through his attorney and asked that she issue a new press release apologizing to him and his family, and stating, among other things, that “there is no evidence that Mr. Clairmont accessed any ballots inside City Hall or anywhere else.”

Mazzeo never responded, so Clairmont filed a lawsuit, seeking "compensatory damages, emotional distress damages and reputational damages," as well as reimbursement for legal fees.

McCaffrey argued in her motion for summary judgment that everything Mazzeo said in her press release was true, and that “truth is a complete defense to defamation.”

She told Agostini that when Mazzeo released her statement after the election she wasn’t claiming to have “firsthand knowledge” of election tampering but that “she was stating these were concerns that third parties brought to her.”

Rich argued that Mazzeo’s release wasn’t really about an airing of concerns brought to her by voters; her goal was to get people to believe Clairmont had “stolen the election.”

“In a press release about election integrity, when someone's saying they have unauthorized direct access to ballots, the claim is unmistakable: he's trying to steal the election,” Rich said.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 27 in the case, pending Agostini's decision on the motion for summary judgment.