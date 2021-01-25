2020-11-06-METHUSELAH

The Pittsfield Licensing Board on Monday ordered a two-day suspension of Methuselah Bar & Lounge's liquor license for a series of COVID-19 related infractions. The restaurant will be closed Feb. 2 and 3.

PITTSFIELD — Methuselah Bar & Lounge was hit with a two-day license suspension Monday, after the Licensing Board weighed several complaints about COVID-19 safety over the past several months.

With member Dina Guiel Lampiasi abstaining, the Licensing Board voted unanimously in favor of suspending the North Street establishment's liquor license next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The vote came after a show cause hearing with restaurant owner Yuki Cohen, who is also an at large city councilor, her attorney, and the city’s senior sanitarian, Andy Cambi.

